IPO GMP Today: Meesho Vs Vidya Wires Vs Aequs; Check Latest Grey Market Trends Ahead Of Launch

Primary market investors are expected to see hectic activity this week as three companies are gearing up to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs). Leading e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd. is set to launch its IPO on December 3. Diversified contract manufacturing company Aequs Ltd. and metal wires producer Vidya Wires Ltd. are also scheduled to launch their IPOs on the same day.

The grey market premium for these three IPOs has already started to make headlines, with private market investors aniticipating a strong listing gains once these IPOs debut on the market in the coming week.

Here’s what the latest grey market premium (GMP) suggests about the three upcoming IPOs.