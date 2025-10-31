IPO GMP Today: Lenskart vs Studds Accessories vs Orkla India — Check Latest Grey Market Trends
Primary market investors are keeping a watch on three mainboard initial public offerings (IPO) this week, including the big-ticket issue of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions launched on Friday.
Studds Accessories IPO, launched on Thursday, has been oversubscribed at 2.36 times as of 10:50 a.m. on Friday, with applications for 1,28,66,425 shares compared to 54,50,284 shares on offer.
Similarly, Orkla India IPO has been booked 4.29 times as of 10:45 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Friday.
With these ongoing issues, investors are eyeing the grey market premiums (GMP) to gauge market sentiment and assess the potential performance of the offerings.
Lenskart Solutions GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium for the Lenskart Solutions IPO stood at Rs 66 apiece, as of 10 a.m. on Friday. With a price band of Rs 402, the estimated listing price is Rs 468, implying an expected listing gain of 16.42% per share. This marks a decrease compared to Thursday, when the GMP stood at Rs 70, indicating nearly 17% potential returns. However, the latest GMP remains below the initial trend of around 27% recorded on Oct. 27.
Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today
Studds Accessories’ IPO last traded in the grey market at a premium of Rs 63 as of 8:28 a.m. With a price band cap of Rs 585 apiece, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 648. This means that the investors can expect a potential listing gain of 10.77% per share based on the current GMP, according to InvestorGain.
Orkla India IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Orkla India’s IPO stood at Rs 75 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to InvestorGain. Compared to the upper limit of the IPO price band of Rs 730, the GMP hints at an estimated listing price of Rs 805 per share. The latest GMP indicates a potential listing gain of 10.27% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Lenskart Solutions IPO Details
The Rs 7,278-crore mainboard IPO will remain open for subscription from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, with a price band set between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share. Each lot comprises 37 shares. This means that the retail investors require a minimum investment of Rs 14,134. Small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) can apply for at least 14 lots (518 shares), totaling Rs 2,08,236 at the upper price limit, while large NIIs must apply for a minimum of 68 lots, amounting to Rs 10,11,432.
The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, Nov. 6. The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Nov. 10. The company’s shares will be listed on both the NSE and BSE.
Studds Accessories IPO Details
Studds Accessories IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 455.49 crore. The entire issue is an offer for sale of 0.78 crore shares. The IPO opened for subscription on Oct. 30, 2025, and will close on Nov. 3, 2025. The allotment is expected on Nov. 4. Shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Nov. 7.
The price band for this IPO has been set between Rs 557 to Rs 585 per share. Each retail lot consists of 25 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,625 at the upper price. Small NIIs can apply for a minimum of 14 lots, while big NIIs can apply for at least 69 lots.
IIFL Capital Services is the lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for this IPO.
Orkla India IPO Details
Orkla India has launched a Rs 1,667.54 crore IPO entirely through an offer for sale of 2.28 crore shares. The IPO opened on Oct. 29, and will close on Oct. 31. The allotment of shares is expected on Nov. 3. Shares will list on BSE and NSE, tentatively on Nov. 6.
The price band is set between Rs 695 and Rs 730 per share. Each application consists of a lot size of 20 shares. The lot size investment for sNII is 14 lots (280 shares), amounting to Rs 2,04,400, and for bNII, it is 69 lots (1,380 shares), amounting to Rs 10,07,400.
Employees have been offered up to 30,000 shares at a Rs 69 discount. ICICI Securities is the lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.