IPO GMP Today: Lenskart vs Studds Accessories vs Orkla India — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

Primary market investors are keeping a watch on three mainboard initial public offerings (IPO) this week, including the big-ticket issue of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions launched on Friday.

Studds Accessories IPO, launched on Thursday, has been oversubscribed at 2.36 times as of 10:50 a.m. on Friday, with applications for 1,28,66,425 shares compared to 54,50,284 shares on offer.

Similarly, Orkla India IPO has been booked 4.29 times as of 10:45 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Friday.

With these ongoing issues, investors are eyeing the grey market premiums (GMP) to gauge market sentiment and assess the potential performance of the offerings.