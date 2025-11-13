IPO GMP Today: Fujiyama Power Vs Tenneco Clean Air – Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The grey market premiums (GMPs) of two ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs), Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd. and Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd., are being watched by investors this week.

The Tenneco Clean Air IPO opened for bidding on November 12, followed by Fujiyama Power Systems today (November 13).

The Tenneco Clean Air India IPO was subscribed 0.86 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, whereas the mainboard offer of Fujiyama Power Systems was subscribed 0.04 times as of 11:18 a.m. today.

As the subscription progresses, grey market trends provide an early indication of investor sentiment and expected listing performance for active mainboard issues.

Here’s what the latest GMP figures suggest for these IPOs.