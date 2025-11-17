IPO GMP Today: Fujiyama Power Systems vs Capillary Technologies — Check Latest Grey Market Trends

Primary market investors are keeping a close watch on two mainboard initial public offerings (IPO) that are set to close soon. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is active till Nov. 17, while Capillary Technologies India IPO is open for subscription till Nov. 18.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO, launched on Nov. 13, has been subscribed 0.41 times so far, with 1.05 crore bids against 2.55 crore shares on offer. Similarly, the mainboard issue of Capillary Technologies India Ltd., which opened for bidding on Nov. 14, received bids for more than 23.67 lakh shares against nearly 83.8 lakh shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 0.29 times so far, as per the NSE data.

Investors are keeping a watch on the grey market premiums (GMP) of these two active mainboard issues to get an indication about the potential listing gain of IPO shares.