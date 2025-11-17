IPO GMP Today: Fujiyama Power Systems vs Capillary Technologies — Check Latest Grey Market Trends
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 828 crore, while Capillary Technologies IPO is worth Rs 877.5 crore.
Primary market investors are keeping a close watch on two mainboard initial public offerings (IPO) that are set to close soon. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is active till Nov. 17, while Capillary Technologies India IPO is open for subscription till Nov. 18.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO, launched on Nov. 13, has been subscribed 0.41 times so far, with 1.05 crore bids against 2.55 crore shares on offer. Similarly, the mainboard issue of Capillary Technologies India Ltd., which opened for bidding on Nov. 14, received bids for more than 23.67 lakh shares against nearly 83.8 lakh shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 0.29 times so far, as per the NSE data.
Investors are keeping a watch on the grey market premiums (GMP) of these two active mainboard issues to get an indication about the potential listing gain of IPO shares.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP
According to Investorgain, the latest GMP for Fujiyama Power Systems IPO stood at Rs 0 on Nov. 17 at 8:00 a.m. The latest GMP indicates a flat listing for IPO shares compared to the upper end of the issue price band of Rs 228 apiece.
Capillary Technologies IPO GMP
The latest GMP for the Capillary Technologies IPO stood at Rs 23 apiece, as of 7:55 a.m. on Nov. 17, according to Investorgain. The GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 600 per share, reflecting a potential premium of 3.99% over the upper limit of the issue price band of Rs 577 apiece.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Details
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 828 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 2.63 crore shares, worth Rs 600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of one crore shares, amounting to Rs 228 crore. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 216 to Rs 228 per share.
The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Nov. 18, with a tentative listing date set for Nov. 20. Shares of the company will be listed on both the NSE and BSE.
Capillary Technologies IPO Details
Capillary Technologies IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 877.5 crore. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares worth Rs 345 crore and an OFS portion of 92 lakh shares worth Rs 532.5 crore. The price band for this IPO has been set between Rs 549 to Rs 577 per share.
The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised by the company on Nov. 19. The tentative listing date for the Capillary Technologies IPO has been fixed as Nov. 21.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.