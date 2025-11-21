IPO GMP Today: Excelsoft Technologies Vs Sudeep Pharma – Latest Grey Market Trends Suggest Up To 20% Gains
The initial grey market trends suggest a positive listing gain of around 12-20% for the mainboard offers of Excelsoft Technologies and Sudeep Pharma.
Investors are keeping a close watch on the grey market premiums (GMPs) of two initial public offerings (IPOs) this week: Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. and Sudeep Pharma Ltd. The subscription window for Excelsoft Technologies IPO closes today, while bidding for Sudeep Pharma Ltd. began today. Grey market trends offer an early glimpse of investor sentiment and hint at likely performance when the shares list.
Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the last grey market premium (GMP) for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO stood at Rs 14 as of 9:00 a.m. on November 21. With the upper end of the IPO’s price band of Rs 120, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 134 (cap price plus today’s GMP), indicating an expected gain of 11.67% per share.
The Excelsoft Technologies IPO is a Rs 500-crore book-building issue. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.67 crore shares, aggregating Rs 320 crore.
According to BSE, investors have bid for 27,85,40,500 shares against the 3,07,01,754 on offer, subscribing 9.07 times so far on Friday.
The price band for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO has been set between Rs 114 and Rs 120 per share. The minimum application size is for a single lot, which comprises 125 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of Rs 15,000 for a single lot size per application. For small non-institutional investors (SNII), the lot size is 14 lots (1,750 shares), amounting to Rs 2,10,000. In contrast, for big non-institutional investors (bNII), it is 67 lots (8,375 shares), needing an investment of Rs 10,05,000.
After the Excelsoft Technologies IPO’s bidding period ends today (November 21), the basis of allotment is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on November 24. Refunds are expected to be initiated on November 25, and shares will also be credited to investors’ demat accounts on the same day. The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as November 26. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
Founded in 2000, Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. offers AI-powered applications, test and assessment platforms, and online proctoring solutions. It also provides learning experience platforms, student success platforms, and digital eBook platforms. The company caters to a diverse range of clients, including educational publishers, universities, schools, government agencies, defence organisations and businesses. It has operations in India, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK and the United States.
Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Sudeep Pharma IPO stood at Rs 122, as of 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, according to InvestorGain. Considering the upper end of the price band of Rs 593, the IPO’s estimated listing price stands at Rs 715 per share. The latest GMP indicates an expected listing gain of 20.57% per share.
Sudeep Pharma IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 895 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares amounting to Rs 95 crore, along with an offer-for-sale of 1.35 crore shares aggregating to Rs 800 crore.
The price band for Sudeep Pharma IPO has been set at Rs 563 to Rs 593 per share. The minimum application lot consists of 25 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,825, based on the upper price of the price band, for retail bidders. For small non-institutional investors, the lot size is 14 lots (350 shares), amounting to Rs 2,07,550. For big non-institutional investors, it is 68 lots (1,700 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 10,08,100.
The subscription window for the Sudeep Pharma IPO is open from November 21 to November 25. The IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on November 26. Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts are likely to be initiated on November 27. The IPO listing date has been tentatively scheduled for November 28. Shares of Sudeep Pharma will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
Sudeep Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1989. It manufactures pharmaceutical excipients, food-grade minerals and specialty nutrition ingredients. The company serves customers in over 100 countries. It has six manufacturing facilities with a total production capacity of 50,000 MT. The company offers more than 200 products to clients in the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition sectors.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.