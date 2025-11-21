IPO GMP Today: Excelsoft Technologies Vs Sudeep Pharma – Latest Grey Market Trends Suggest Up To 20% Gains

According to InvestorGain, the last grey market premium (GMP) for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO stood at Rs 14 as of 9:00 a.m. on November 21. With the upper end of the IPO’s price band of Rs 120, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 134 (cap price plus today’s GMP), indicating an expected gain of 11.67% per share.

The Excelsoft Technologies IPO is a Rs 500-crore book-building issue. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.67 crore shares, aggregating Rs 320 crore.

According to BSE, investors have bid for 27,85,40,500 shares against the 3,07,01,754 on offer, subscribing 9.07 times so far on Friday.

The price band for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO has been set between Rs 114 and Rs 120 per share. The minimum application size is for a single lot, which comprises 125 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of Rs 15,000 for a single lot size per application. For small non-institutional investors (SNII), the lot size is 14 lots (1,750 shares), amounting to Rs 2,10,000. In contrast, for big non-institutional investors (bNII), it is 67 lots (8,375 shares), needing an investment of Rs 10,05,000.

After the Excelsoft Technologies IPO’s bidding period ends today (November 21), the basis of allotment is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on November 24. Refunds are expected to be initiated on November 25, and shares will also be credited to investors’ demat accounts on the same day. The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as November 26. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Founded in 2000, Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. offers AI-powered applications, test and assessment platforms, and online proctoring solutions. It also provides learning experience platforms, student success platforms, and digital eBook platforms. The company caters to a diverse range of clients, including educational publishers, universities, schools, government agencies, defence organisations and businesses. It has operations in India, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK and the United States.