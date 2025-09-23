IPO GMP Today: Atlanta Electricals vs Ganesh Consumer — Check Latest Grey Market Trends Of Both IPOs
Atlanta Electricals IPO's latest GMP was Rs 95 as of 9 a.m. on September 23, while the GMP for Ganesh Consumer Products IPO stood at Rs 10.
The initial public offering (IPOs) of Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer opened for subscription on Monday, Sept. 22, and have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), indicating positive listing gains for investors.
The subscription period for both IPOs will remain active till Sept. 24. Amid the ongoing subscription, the GMP of both IPOs is in focus. Here’s a look at what the latest trends indicate for these IPOs.
Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, Atlanta Electricals IPO's latest GMP was Rs 95 as of 9 a.m. on September 23. With a price band cap of Rs 754, the estimated listing price is Rs 849. This indicates a potential 12.60% gain per share for investors.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
The Atlanta Electricals IPO was fully subscribed on its first day of bidding. The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 687.34 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.53 crore shares aggregating Rs 400 crores and an offer for sale of 0.38 crore shares worth Rs 287.34 crore.
The price band for this IPO is set between Rs 718.00 and Rs 754.00 per share. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 25. The stock is set to list on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Sept. 29.
Atlanta Electricals Limited was incorporated in December 1988. The company manufactures power, auto, and inverter duty transformers.
Ganesh Consumer IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for Ganesh Consumer Products IPO stood at Rs 10 as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. With a price band cap of Rs 322 per share, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 332. This suggests a potential gain of approximately 3.11% per share, reflecting modest investor interest in the offering.
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO was subscribed 0.12 times on the first day of bidding. The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 408.80 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.40 crore shares worth Rs 130 crore. An offer for sale of 0.87 crore shares worth Rs 278.80 crore is also part of the issue.
The IPO price band is set between Rs 306 and Rs 322 per share. Allotment of shares is expected on Thursday, Sept. 25. The IPO is likely to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, Sept. 29.
Ganesh Consumer Products is based in Kolkata. The company is a well-known FMCG brand with more than 80 years in the food industry.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.