IPO GMP Today: Atlanta Electricals vs Ganesh Consumer — Check Latest Grey Market Trends Of Both IPOs

According to InvestorGain, Atlanta Electricals IPO's latest GMP was Rs 95 as of 9 a.m. on September 23. With a price band cap of Rs 754, the estimated listing price is Rs 849. This indicates a potential 12.60% gain per share for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

The Atlanta Electricals IPO was fully subscribed on its first day of bidding. The IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 687.34 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.53 crore shares aggregating Rs 400 crores and an offer for sale of 0.38 crore shares worth Rs 287.34 crore.

The price band for this IPO is set between Rs 718.00 and Rs 754.00 per share. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Sept. 25. The stock is set to list on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date of Sept. 29.

Atlanta Electricals Limited was incorporated in December 1988. The company manufactures power, auto, and inverter duty transformers.