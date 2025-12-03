IPO GMP: Ravelcare Among 5 SME IPOs To Close Today; Grey Market Indicates Bumper Listing — Check Details

The SME IPO market is buzzing again, with 13 IPOs expected to debut next week. This includes the closure of five SME IPOs on Wednesday alone, which has heightened investor interest in trading.

The IPOs concluding their subscription on December 3 include the SME issues of Astron Multigrain Ltd., Invicta Diagnostic Ltd., Speb Adhesives Ltd., Clear Secured Services Ltd. and Ravelcare Ltd.

Some of these SME issues have received a strong demand from retail and institutional investors. Ahead of their listings next week, investors are closely watching grey market premiums for these IPOs to gauge broader market sentiment. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.