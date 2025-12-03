IPO GMP: Ravelcare Among 5 SME IPOs To Close Today; Grey Market Indicates Bumper Listing — Check Details
The current GMP for the unlisted shares of Ravelcare, Invicta Diagnostic, Astron Multigrain, Clear Secured Services, and Speb Adhesives indicates potential gains from 0 to 62%.
The SME IPO market is buzzing again, with 13 IPOs expected to debut next week. This includes the closure of five SME IPOs on Wednesday alone, which has heightened investor interest in trading.
The IPOs concluding their subscription on December 3 include the SME issues of Astron Multigrain Ltd., Invicta Diagnostic Ltd., Speb Adhesives Ltd., Clear Secured Services Ltd. and Ravelcare Ltd.
Some of these SME issues have received a strong demand from retail and institutional investors. Ahead of their listings next week, investors are closely watching grey market premiums for these IPOs to gauge broader market sentiment. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.
Ravelcare IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Ravelcare IPO was Rs 80 on December 3. With an upper price band of Rs 130, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 210 per share. This means that investors can expect a potential gain of 61.54% at listing.
The IPO has been subscribed 135.62 times so far with investors bidding for 18,02,45,000 shares against the 13,29,000 on offer. Non-institutional and retail investors lead the demand for the public issue.
Ravelcare IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 24.1 crore. The SME issue is entirely a fresh issuance of 0.19 crore shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 123–Rs 130 per share. The lot size comprises 1,000 shares.
Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt.Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. SS Corporate Securities Ltd. is the company's market maker.
The share allotment status for the Ravelcare IPO will be finalised on Thursday, December 4, and shares will debut on BSE SME on Monday, December 8.
Astron Multigrain IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Astron Multigrain’s SME IPO was Rs 0 on December 3. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 63 per share. Compared to the issue price, the latest GMP indicates a flat listing.
The IPO has been subscribed 1.01 times so far with investors bidding for 27,92,000 shares against the 27,72,000 on offer. Non-institutional and retail investors lead the demand for the public issue.
Astron Multigrain IPO is a fixed-price issue of Rs 18.4 crore. It includes a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares valued at Rs 14.74 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.06 crore shares. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 63 per share. Each application has a single lot size of 2,000 shares.
Finaax Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. is the company's market maker.
The share allotment status for the Astron Multigrain IPO will be finalised on Thursday, December 4, and shares will debut on BSE SME on Monday, December 8.
Invicta Diagnostic IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Invicta Diagnostic IPO was Rs 3 on December 3. With an upper price band cap of Rs 85, the IPO will likely list at Rs 88, suggesting a potential listing gain of 3.53%.
The IPO has been subscribed 1.41 times so far with investors bidding for 35,47,200 shares against the 25,10,400 on offer.
The Invicta Diagnostic IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 28.12 crores. The SME IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 80–Rs 85 per share. The IPO comprises a single lot size of 1,600 shares.
Socradamus Capital Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd is the company's market maker.
The share allotment status for the Invicta Diagnostic IPO will be finalised on Thursday, December 4, and shares will debut on NSE SME on Monday, December 8.
Speb Adhesives IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Speb Adhesives SME IPO was Rs 0 on December 3. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 56 per share. Compared to the issue price, the latest GMP indicates a flat listing.
The IPO has been subscribed 0.96 times so far with investors bidding for 42,32,000 shares against the 44,20,000 on offer.
Speb Adhesives IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 33.73 crore. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 52–Rs 56 per share. The lot size is 2,000 shares.
Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Kalpalabdhi Financials Private Limited is the company's market maker.
The share allotment status for the Speb Adhesives IPO will be finalised on Thursday, December 4, and shares will debut on NSE SME on Monday, December 8.
Clear Secured Services IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Clear Secured Services was Rs 11 on December 3. With a price band of Rs 132, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 143 per share. This suggests an expected gain of 8.33% for investors at listing.
Clear Secured IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 85.6 crore. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 0.65 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 125–Rs 132 per share. The IPO lot size comprises 1,000 shares.
Horizon Management Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Choice Equity Broking Pvt.Ltd. is the company's market maker.
The share allotment status for the Clear Secured Services IPO will be finalised on Thursday, December 4, and shares will debut on NSE SME on Monday, December 8.
Where To Check Allotment Status?
Investors who have bid for these five SME IPOs can check their share allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar as provided below.
Ravelcare IPO: BSE and Kfin Technologies
Astron Multigrain: BSE and Bigshare Services
Invicta Diagnostic IPO: NSE and Bigshare Services
Speb Adhesives IPO: NSE and MUFG Intime India
Clear Secured Services IPO: NSE and Bigshare Services
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.