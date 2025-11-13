IPO GMP: PhysicsWallah And Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Headed For Muted Gains Ahead Of Listing?

The grey market premium (GMP) for the PhysicsWallah IPO stood at Rs 1 apiece at 10:0 a.m. on November 13, according to InvestorGain. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 109, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 110 per share. The GMP hints at a premium of around 0.92% per share over the issue price.

The PhysicsWallah IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 3,480 crore, comprising both fresh shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The fresh issue involves 28.44 crore shares, worth Rs 3,100 crore, while the OFS segment includes 3.49 crore shares, amounting to Rs 380 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 103 and Rs 109 per share. A single lot consists of 137 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,933 by retail investors.

The basis of allotment for the PhysicsWallah IPO is expected to be finalised on November 14. The company will process refunds and transfer shares to the Demat accounts on November 17.

Shares of PhysicsWallah are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 18.

PhysicsWallah is an edtech company that provides test-preparation courses for exams like JEE, NEET, and UPSC, along with upskilling programmes in data science, banking and finance, and software development.