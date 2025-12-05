IPO GMP: Meesho Vs Aequs Vs Vidya Wires; Check Grey Market Trends On Final Day Of Subscription

The primary market will witness the conclusion of the three mainboard IPOs on Friday, December 5. The grey market premium for the leading e-commerce platform Meesho, diversified contract manufacturing company Aequs, and metal wires producer Vidya Wires will be in the spotlight today as the subscription enters its third and final day.

All three IPOs, which were fully subscribed on Day 1, witnessed further subscription growth with Meesho getting subscribed 7.97 times, Aequs 11.1 times and Vidya Wires 8.26 times on Thursday.

As subscription enters its final day, the grey market premium for these three IPOs continues to top the 'Business and Finance' trending charts. Private market investors are anticipating strong listing gains of up to 40%. However, one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative; it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

Here’s what the latest grey market trends suggest for the three IPOs on Day 3 of subscription.