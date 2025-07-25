IPO GMP: GNG Electronics IPO Vs Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Vs Indiqube Spaces IPO — What Grey Market Signals?

According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the GNG Electronics IPO stood at Rs 100 per share as of 9:33 a.m. on July 25. It indicates a listing price of Rs 337 apiece at a premium of 42.19% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.

GNG Electronics IPO was subscribed 26.9 times on the second day of bidding on July 24. The IPO received bids for 38,16,47,826 shares against 1,41,88,644 shares offered, as per the stock exchange data on July 24.

The GNG Electronics IPO is a bookbuilding issue of Rs 460.43 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.69 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of 26 lakh shares worth Rs 60.44 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per share.

The allotment for GNG Electronics shares is proposed to be finalised on July 28. Shares of GNG Electronics will be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

GNG Electronics specialises in offering refurbished laptops and desktops to individuals, businesses and organisations.