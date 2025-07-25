IPO GMP: GNG Electronics IPO Vs Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Vs Indiqube Spaces IPO — What Grey Market Signals?
According to the current GMP trends, investors can expect a gain of up to 42% when these IPOs debut on the stock market next week.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of GNG Electronics, Indiqube Spaces and Brigade Hotel Ventures continue to remain in focus of grey market traders amid the ongoing subscription.
While the IPOs of GNG Electronics and Indiqube Spaces will close for subscription on Friday, Brigade Hotel Ventures' IPO will close on July 28.
As bidding for GNG Electronics and Indiqube Spaces enters its final day, here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs ahead of listing next week.
GNG Electronics IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the GNG Electronics IPO stood at Rs 100 per share as of 9:33 a.m. on July 25. It indicates a listing price of Rs 337 apiece at a premium of 42.19% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
GNG Electronics IPO was subscribed 26.9 times on the second day of bidding on July 24. The IPO received bids for 38,16,47,826 shares against 1,41,88,644 shares offered, as per the stock exchange data on July 24.
The GNG Electronics IPO is a bookbuilding issue of Rs 460.43 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.69 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of 26 lakh shares worth Rs 60.44 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per share.
The allotment for GNG Electronics shares is proposed to be finalised on July 28. Shares of GNG Electronics will be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 30.
GNG Electronics specialises in offering refurbished laptops and desktops to individuals, businesses and organisations.
Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Indiqube Spaces IPO stood at Rs 10 as of 9:00 a.m. on July 25. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 247 apiece, at a premium of 4.22% compared to the upper limit of the issue price.
The IPO for Indiqube Spaces was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday. It received bids for 4,41,59,976 shares against 1,71,48,335 shares offered. The issue was booked 2.58 times on July 24.
The Indiqube Spaces IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 700 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 2.74 crore shares, amounting to Rs 650 crore, and an OFS portion of 21 lakh shares worth Rs 50 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per share.
Share allotment for Indiqube Spaces IPO is proposed to be finalised on July 28. Shares of Indiqube Spaces are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 30.
The Bengaluru-based company is engaged in providing workspace solutions.
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO stood at Rs 6 as of 8:31 a.m. on July 25. It indicates a listing price of Rs 96 apiece at a premium of 6.67% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO was subscribed 0.65 times on the first day of bidding. It received bids for 3,34,83,030 shares against 5,11,93,987 shares offered.
The Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 759.6 crore. The IPO comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 8.44 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 85 and Rs 90 per share.
The allotment for Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO is proposed to be finalised on July 29. Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 31.
Brigade Hotel Ventures is a developer of hotels. It has a major presence in South India. It is a fully-owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.