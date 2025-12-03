IPO GMP And Subscription LIVE: Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires To Open For Bids Today

Shares of all three companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Dec. 10. (Photo Source: NDTV Profit)
IPO GMP And Subscription Live: Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires Set To Open For Bids Today
Hello, and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the issues opening for subscription in the primary market today. These include the likes of e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd., aerospace manufacturing firm Aequs Ltd., and winding and conductivity products manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd.