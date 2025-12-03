Business NewsIPOsIPO GMP And Subscription LIVE: Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires To Open For Bids Today
IPO GMP And Subscription LIVE: Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires To Open For Bids Today

The Meesho IPO includes a mix of fresh issues of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 10 crore shares by existing shareholders.

03 Dec 2025, 09:45 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Shares of all three companies are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Dec. 10.   (Photo Source: NDTV Profit)
IPO GMP And Subscription Live: Meesho, Aequs, Vidya Wires Set To Open For Bids Today

Hello, and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the issues opening for subscription in the primary market today. These include the likes of e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd., aerospace manufacturing firm Aequs Ltd., and winding and conductivity products manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd.

Stay tuned for all the details with NDTV Profit.


