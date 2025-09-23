⁠IPO GMP: Anand Rathi Vs Seshaasai Technologies In Focus Today – Check Latest Grey Market Trends

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. and Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23. Both IPOs have been trading at a premium in the grey market (GMP), suggesting potential listing gains for investors.

The subscription period for both IPOs will close on September 25. With investor interest building, the grey market premium (GMP) has become a key focus.

Here’s a look at what the latest GMP trends indicate for these offerings.