IPO Aimed To Further Indianise Operations: Hyundai Motor India

The upcoming Rs 27,870 crore initial public offering of the Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai, the first such instance of the company listing its subsidiary in an overseas market, is aimed to further Indianise operations, a senior company official said on Friday.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s initial public offering, the largest in the country's history, will open for public subscription on Oct. 15 and conclude on Oct. 17. Anchor investors will bid on Oct. 14.

"We have been in India now for more than 26 years. We have a very high market share. We are at number two position in India in the passenger vehicle space. We have got so much love and affection from the people of India. So we believe this is the right time to take one step forward and even further Indianise our operations," Hyundai Motor India Ltd. COO Tarun Garg told PTI.