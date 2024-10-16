Investors Weary? 18 Of Top 30 IPOs Fail To Outperform Market, Finds Capitalmind

Initial public offerings from Reliance Power Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., and Paytm’s parent company One 97 Communications Ltd. are among 18 of the top 30 IPOs by size that have failed to outperform the CNX500 (Nifty 500) index.

An analysis by Capitalmind Financial Services found that investors who bought shares at the IPO price saw underwhelming returns compared to the broader market, even assuming they reinvested dividends.

Reliance Power, which was once India's largest IPO, delivered significant negative returns. It stood out as one of the worst performers.

Of the 30 largest IPOs, eight have generated negative returns overall, while only two in the top 10—Zomato and Coal India—produced returns that exceeded the CNX500 index. Zomato, in particular, delivered substantial excess returns, emerging as one of the few bright spots.

Newer IPOs launched over the past two years, like Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. and Bharti Hexacom Ltd., have performed well due to favourable market conditions.

Among the broader top 30, other winners include Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp., and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.