Interiors And More IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Interiors and More IPO, the total subscription reached 11.22 times, with QIB's subscribing 3.54 times, non-institutional buyers 30.32 times, and retail investors 7.41 times, as per chittogarh.com.

The SME IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 42 crore and consists of 18.5 lakh new shares. The IPO opened for subscription on February 15 and concludes on February 20, 2024. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 216 to Rs 227 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares.

The allotment for the Interiors and More IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21.