Interiors And More IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Interiors and More Limited is set to be finalised today.
On the last day of subscription for Interiors and More IPO, the total subscription reached 11.22 times, with QIB's subscribing 3.54 times, non-institutional buyers 30.32 times, and retail investors 7.41 times, as per chittogarh.com.
The SME IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 42 crore and consists of 18.5 lakh new shares. The IPO opened for subscription on February 15 and concludes on February 20, 2024. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 216 to Rs 227 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application is 600 shares.
The allotment for the Interiors and More IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 21.
Investors can check Interiors and More IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Interiors and More IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Interiors and More Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status
Interiors and More Listing Date
Shares of Interiors and More Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, February 23, 2024.
About Interior and More Limited
Interiors & More Limited, founded in June 2012, specializes in selling artificial flowers and decor. With two manufacturing units in Gujarat and a team of 93 employees, the company offers a variety of products, including roses, marigolds, fountains, candles, chandeliers, vases, and furniture. They host exhibitions across India to showcase their curated collection. The main office in Mumbai manages administrative tasks and factory support.