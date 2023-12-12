Inox India IPO: All You Need To Know

Company is the largest supplier of cryogenic equipment in India

Company's business comprises of three divisions:

• Industrial Gas: This division manufactures, supplies and installs cryogenic tanks and systems for storage,transportation and distribution of industrial gases like such as green hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, argon,carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen and provides after-sales services.

• LNG: This division manufactures, supplies and installs standard and engineered equipment for LNG storage, distribution and transportation as well as small-scale LNG infrastructure solutions suitable for industrial, marine and automotive applications; and

• Cryo Scientific: This division provides equipment for technology intensive applications and turnkey solutions for scientific and industrial research involving cryogenic distribution