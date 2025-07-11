INOX Clean Energy Files Confidential Draft Papers For Rs 6,000-Crore IPO

INOX Clean Energy Ltd. has confidentially filed a draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering in the Indian renewables sector, as revealed by a statutory advertisement on Financial Express on Friday.

According to a CareEdge report, INOX Clean Energy is targeting to raise over Rs 6,000 crore through this IPO, aiming for a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 50,000 crore. This move is larger than Juniper Green’s Rs 3,000 crore filing and Waaree Energies’ Rs 4,300 crore IPO in October 2024.

INOX Clean saw a recent equity raise of around Rs 700 crore, including Rs 90 crore at the ICEL level and Rs 600 crore at Inox Neo Energies Pvt., through minority stake dilution to private investors, as per the CareEdge report from June 2025.