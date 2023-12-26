Innova Captab IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Innova Captab Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 3.54 times till the second day on Friday.

The company has set a price band of Rs 426–448 per share for its Rs 570-crore IPO, which is set to conclude on Tuesday.

The primary public offering includes new issuance of equity shares amounting to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of up to 55.8 lakh equity shares.

The company has mopped Rs 171 crore from anchor investors. It allocated 38.17 lakh equity shares to 17 funds at Rs 448 each, which represents the upper limit of the specified price range, according to a BSE circular.

It will use the funds for repayment of certain outstanding loans, investment in subsidiary, towards working capital and for general corporate purposes.