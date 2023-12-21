Innova Captab IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Innova Captab Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Thursday and it is set to conclude on Dec 26.

The company has established a price band of Rs 426–448 per share for its Rs 570-crore IPO.

The primary public offering includes a new issuance of equity shares amounting to Rs 320 crore and an offer for sale of up to 55.8 lakh equity shares by promoters and selling shareholders.

The company has mopped Rs 171 crore from anchor investors. It allocated 38.17 lakh equity shares to 17 funds at Rs 448 each, which represents the upper limit of the specified price range, according to a BSE circular.