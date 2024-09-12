Innomet Advanced Materials IPO Subscribed Over Three Times So Far On Two

The initial public offering of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd. has been subscribed over three times so far on the second day of subscription. The SME IPO was subscribed 0.53 times on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The offering is a fixed price offer comprising an entirely fresh issue of 34.24 lakh shares. The company plans to use the money raised via the public offer for working capital requirements and capital expenditure.

The price for the offering has been fixed at Rs 100 per share. Retail investors can place bids for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, which aggregates to Rs 1,20,000. High-net-worth individuals can apply for a minimum application size of 2,400 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,40,000.

The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for retail investors and 50% of the net issue has been reserved for other categories.

The IPO will close for bidding on September 13. Share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 16. The company will likely be listed on the NSE SME platform Emerge, on September 18.