Innomet Advanced Materials IPO— Check Key Details Ahead Of Sept. 11 Launch

The IPO will close for bidding on Sept. 13. Share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 16. The company will likely be listed on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Sept. 18.

Price for the offering has been fixed at Rs 100 per share. Retail investors can place bids for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, which aggregates to Rs 1,20,000. High-net-worth individuals can apply for a minimum application size of 2,400 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,40,000.

The company has reserved 50% of the net issue for retail investors and 50% of the net issue has been reserved for other categories.

Innomet Advanced Materials IPO book running lead manager is Expert Global Consultants Pvt. and the registrar for the issue is Skyline Financial Services Pvt. The market maker of the issue is Prabhat Financial Services.