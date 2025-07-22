Indiqube Spaces IPO: Price Band, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know

Bengaluru-based Indiqube Spaces Ltd.'s initial public offering worth Rs 700 crore is scheduled to open on Wednesday. The mainboard IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 650 crore and an offer-for-sale portion of Rs 50 crore. The IPO will open for subscription on July 23 and close on July 25.

The price band for the Indiqube Spaces IPO has been fixed between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per share. The IPO lot size is 63 shares.

Retail investors need to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,175. For small non-institutional investors or NIIs, the minimum application size is 14 lots (882 shares) worth Rs 2,09,034. For big NIIs, the minimum bid size is 67 lots (4,221 shares), amounting to Rs 10,00,377.

Indiqube Spaces has set aside 88,41,773 shares, or 29.94%, of the net issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers or QIBs. The company will allocate 29,47,257 shares (9.98%) to the retail segment and 44,20,885 shares (14.97%) to NIIs. The company is also offering 63,291 shares to its employees.

ICICI Securities is the lead manager for this IPO. MUFG Intime India (earlier Link Intime) is the issue registrar.

Shares of Indiqube Spaces Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on July 30.