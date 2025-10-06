Infinity Infoway IPO GMP Soars 32% Ahead Of Allotment Today; Check Status And Listing Date

The initial public Offering (IPO) of Infinity Infoway concluded its subscription period on Friday with an overall subscription of 258.46 times. Non-institutional investors led the charge, subscribing 397.06 times, followed by retail investors who booked 303.23 times the number of shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers booked their quota 157.14 times.

The allotment status for Infinity Infoway IPO will be finalised on Monday, October 8.

Infinity Infoway Ltd. IPO is a book build issue of Rs 24.42 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 0.16 crore shares of Rs 24.42 crore. The price band for the SME IPO was Rs 147 to Rs 155.

The grey market premium for the Infinity Infoway IPO has gained since the SME issue opened for subscription last week. Current GMP suggests an expected listing gain of upto 32 when shares of Infinity Infoway list on the market this week.

Investors who bid for the SME issue can check thier allotment status on the websites of BSE and Bigshare Services.

Here's all you need to know about the Infinity Infoway Ltd. IPO including the latest GMP and step-by-step guide to verify allotment status.