Indogulf Cropsciences Files Draft Papers For IPO, Eyes Rs 200 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd. on Wednesday filed the draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering, which comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 200 crore.

The IPO also includes an offer-for-sale component, through which two existing shareholders of the company would offload up to 38.5 lakh equity shares. The amount targeted to be raised through the OFS was not mentioned in the DRHP.

The selling shareholders are Om Prakash Aggarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, who would be paring 15.4 lakh equity shares and 23.1 lakh equity shares, respectively.

According to the DRHP, 50% of the fresh issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. will be the bookrunning lead manager to the issue, and Bigshare Services Pvt. will be the registrar, it added.