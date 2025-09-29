Business NewsIPOsIndo-MIM Files For IPO To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Fresh Issue
Indo-MIM Files For IPO To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Indo-MIM IPO: The company makes precision engineering components using metal injection molding (MIM) technology.

29 Sep 2025, 03:36 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Indo-MIM Ltd., a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of precision engineering components, has filed for an initial public offering of shares to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via fresh issue. The IPO also contains an offer for sale of 12.9 crore equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders.

From the fresh issue, proceeds worth Rs 720 crore will be used for repayment of debt. As of July 31, 2025, the aggregate outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 1,329 crore on a consolidated basis, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The rest of the funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 200 crore, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue.

Green Meadows Investments Ltd. and Anuradha Koduri are the promoters selling shares in the OFS. John Anthony Dexheimer is individual selling shareholder. Notably, Indian Institute of Technology Madras will also offload equity via the IPO.

About Indo-MIM

The company makes precision engineering components using metal injection molding (MIM) technology. Its capabilities include mold designing and tooling, coupled with finishing and assembly operations.

The product portfolio caters to automotive, defence, medical, consumer, and aerospace sectors, and the company has manufactured over 6,400 types of products in fiscal 2025.

Indo-MIM operates 15 manufacturing facilities, of which, six are located in India, six in the US, two in the UK and one in Mexico. The company claims to have the world’s largest installed capacity for MIM products as of March 2025.

According to the DRHP, revenue from operations increased 16% year-on-year to Rs 3,329.6 crore in FY25.

HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the merchant bankers to the IPO.

