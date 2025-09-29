Indo-MIM Files For IPO To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Indo-MIM Ltd., a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of precision engineering components, has filed for an initial public offering of shares to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via fresh issue. The IPO also contains an offer for sale of 12.9 crore equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders.

From the fresh issue, proceeds worth Rs 720 crore will be used for repayment of debt. As of July 31, 2025, the aggregate outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 1,329 crore on a consolidated basis, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

The rest of the funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 200 crore, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue.

Green Meadows Investments Ltd. and Anuradha Koduri are the promoters selling shares in the OFS. John Anthony Dexheimer is individual selling shareholder. Notably, Indian Institute of Technology Madras will also offload equity via the IPO.