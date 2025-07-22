Indiqube Spaces IPO: WestBridge Capital-Backed IPO Raises Rs 314 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Issue

Indiqube Spaces IPO: Workspace solutions provider Indiqube Spaces Ltd has raised Rs 314 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, July 22, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) opening for bidding on July 23, 2025.

Among the anchor investors who have been allocated shares are -- Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), WhiteOak MF, Bandhan MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Edelweiss MF, TOCU Europe III S.A R.L., BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and Societe Generale.

According to a circular uploaded on BSE's website, Indiqube Spaces allocated 13,262,658 shares to 29 funds. The shares have been allotted at Rs 237 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 314.32 crore.