Indiqube Spaces IPO: Check Day One Subscription Status, GMP, Price Band And More

The mainboard initial public offering of workspace solutions provider Indiqube Spaces Ltd. will open on Wednesday, July 23 and run till July 25. The price band for the Indiqube Spaces IPO has been fixed between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per share.

The IPO worth Rs 700 crore includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 650 crore and an offer-for-sale portion of Rs 50 crore. The IPO lot size is 63 shares.

The company raised Rs 314 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, July 22, ahead of its IPO opening.

Bengaluru-based Indiqube Spaces proposes to utilise Rs 462.65 crore from the IPO proceeds to establish new centres and around Rs 93 crore is allocated for partial or full repayment of borrowings. Meanwhile, the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities is the lead manager for this IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the issue registrar. Shares of Indiqube Spaces are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on July 30.