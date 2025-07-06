IPOsIndian Solar Photovoltaic Modules Maker Emmvee Files For IPO
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Solar Photovoltaic Modules Maker Emmvee Files For IPO

Co. to sell up to INR21.44 billion of new shares, founders are offering up to INR8.56 billion of shares

06 Jul 2025, 06:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Photo: Unsplash)

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has submitted a draft prospectus with India’s markets regulator seeking to raise funds via an initial public offering.

  • Bangalore-based maker of solar photovoltaic modules and solar cells seeks SEBI approval for a INR30 Billion ($351 million) India IPO

  • Co. to sell up to INR21.44 billion of new shares, founders are offering up to INR8.56 billion of shares

  • Book running lead managers are JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and Kotak Mahindra Capital

ALSO READ

Safex Chemicals Files Draft Papers For Rs 450-Crore IPO
Opinion
Safex Chemicals Files Draft Papers For Rs 450-Crore IPO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT