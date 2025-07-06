Indian Solar Photovoltaic Modules Maker Emmvee Files For IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power has submitted a draft prospectus with India’s markets regulator seeking to raise funds via an initial public offering.Bangalore-based maker of solar photovoltaic modules and solar cells seeks SEBI approval for a INR30 Billion ($351 million) India IPOCo. to sell up to INR21.44 billion of new shares, founders are offering up to INR8.56 billion of sharesBook running lead managers are JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and Kotak Mahindra Capital.Safex Chemicals Files Draft Papers For Rs 450-Crore IPO