Indian Phosphate IPO Subscribed Over 29 Times So Far On Day 3
The initial public offering of Indian Phosphate Ltd. was subscribed over 29 times on the third day of its subscription. The NSE SME platform will list the shares, tentatively scheduling the listing date for Sept. 3, 2024.
Indian Phosphate launched its IPO on Aug. 26 with an aim to raise Rs 67.36 crores by issuing 68.04 lakh fresh shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Aug. 26.
Issue closes: Aug. 28.
Issue price: Rs 94-99 per share.
Total issue size: Rs 67.36 crore.
Bid lot: 1,200 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Other Details
Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by Aug. 30, 2024. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, which amounts to a minimum investment of Rs 1,18,800.
High net-worth individuals will need to apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, totaling an investment of Rs 2,37,600. Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt will serve as the registrar. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the issue.
Indian Phosphate IPO: Subscription Status
The Indian Phosphate IPO has been subscribed 29 times as of 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Qualified Institutional buyers: 2.98 times
Foreign Institutional Investors: 1.51 times
Non Institutional Investors: 4.56 times
Retail Individual Investors: 24.08 times
Use Of Proceeds
The significant portion of the IPO will be used to establish a new manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park Phase-I, Kudikadu Village, Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu. This facility will focus on the production of sulphuric acid, LABSA 90%, and magnesium sulphate. Additionally, funds will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
About Indian Phosphate
Established in 1998, Indian Phosphate Ltd. specialises in the production of linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid (LABSA 90%), an anionic surfactant used in various cleaning products.
The company also manufactures Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Granules Single Super Phosphate (GSSP), which are used as fertilisers and fortified with zinc and boron.
The manufacturing facility is located in Girwa district, Udaipur, Rajasthan, which is strategically positioned near key raw materials like sulphuric acid and rock phosphate. Linear alkyl benzene, another critical raw material, is sourced from major suppliers such as IOCL, Nirma Ltd, and Reliance Industries Ltd.