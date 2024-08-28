Indian Phosphate IPO Subscribed Over 29 Times So Far On Day 3

The initial public offering of Indian Phosphate Ltd. was subscribed over 29 times on the third day of its subscription. The NSE SME platform will list the shares, tentatively scheduling the listing date for Sept. 3, 2024.

Indian Phosphate launched its IPO on Aug. 26 with an aim to raise Rs 67.36 crores by issuing 68.04 lakh fresh shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share.