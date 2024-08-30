Indian Phosphate IPO Allotment; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status

The initial public offering of Indian Phosphate Limited received a fantastic response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 267 times on its fourth and final day on Thursday, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

Subscription Status: Day 4

The IPO was subscribed 267.89 times as of Thursday.

Qualified institutional buyers: 181.58 times.

Non-institutional investors: 441.01 times.

Retail investors: 243.02 times.

The 4-day bidding for the SME issue saw it getting subscribed 12.10 times on Day 1, 37.75 times on Day 2, and 82.07 times on Day 3.

The allotment for the Indian Phosphate IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 30. Investors who bid for the issue can check Indian Phosphate IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website.