Indian IPO Market Set For Record Month With $5 Billion In Deals

“There is now ample capacity to absorb supply,” said Raghuram K, a partner at Uniqus Consultech, a consulting firm that prepares companies for IPOs. He was pointing to the growing influence of domestic institutions such as mutual funds and insurance firms in India’s market.

Mutual funds are awash with money flowing in through monthly investment plans set up by retail investors, giving them the confidence to keep deploying capital, he added.

Big-IPO Curse

For investors, the $1.7 billlion Tata Capital deal is a chance to own shares in the financial services unit of one of India’s largest and most-reputed conglomerates — the Tata Group. It is set to be the biggest IPO since Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s record $3.3 billion offering last year.

The IPO attracted funds managed by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., White Oak Capital Partners, Marshall Wace and local mutual funds as anchor investors, according to an exchange filing.

LG Electrnonics India Ltd. gives investors exposure to the booming consumption theme in the world’s most-populous nation.

Companies have been able to raise money even as India’s $5.1 trillion stock market has lost momentum in 2025, weighed down by concerns over a slowdown in earnings growth as well as US-India tension. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index is up just 5% this year — a sharp, and rare underperformance versus a broader gauge of Asian equities that has climbed about 23%.

With 2025 proceeds at $11.2 billion as the third quarter ended, India ranked as the world’s fourth-busiest IPO market this year based on fundraising volume, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That adds to last year’s record tally of $21 billion.

JPMorgan Chase& Co., JM Financial Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are among those who have predicted the boom to continue, with regulatory changes also adding to the optimism. India’s securities market regulator last month tweaked norms to make it easier for very large private firms to go public, while the central bank last week relaxed rules on loans to investors participating in IPOs.