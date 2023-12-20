India Shelter Finance Shares Debut At 26% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of India Shelter Finance Ltd. listed at Rs 620 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, a premium of 25.76% over their IPO price of Rs 493 apiece.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 612.70, a 24.28% premium.

The IPO was subscribed to 36.71 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (89.70 times). Non-institutional investors subscribed 28.51 times and retail investors subscribed 9.95 times.