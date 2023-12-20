India Shelter Finance Shares Debut At 26% Premium Over IPO Price
The stock listed at Rs 620 apiece on the NSE compared to its IPO price of Rs 493.
Shares of India Shelter Finance Ltd. listed at Rs 620 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, a premium of 25.76% over their IPO price of Rs 493 apiece.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 612.70, a 24.28% premium.
The IPO was subscribed to 36.71 times on its final day, led by institutional investors (89.70 times). Non-institutional investors subscribed 28.51 times and retail investors subscribed 9.95 times.
Anchor Investors
India Shelter Finance raised Rs 360 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering on Dec. 13. The company allotted 73.02 lakh shares at Rs 493 apiece to 38 anchor investors.
It included Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Edelweiss Trusteeship Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., and Max Life Insurance Co., among others.
Nippon Life India secured 3.6% of the allocation, while Kotak Banking and Financial Service Fund and Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund each netted 2.8%.
Analyst Views
"The company has one of the fastest growing AUM among housing finance companies in India, high yields and granular, retail-focused portfolio...We believe that (the) issue is fairly priced and recommend 'subscribe–long term' rating to the IPO," a note from Anand Rathi said.
"Book value per share represents a discount compared to its peer group’s average P/BV of 4.2 times. However, even with this apparent discount, ISFCL's financial ratios do not appear as impressive as those of its competitors," said Choice Broking in a note.