India Shelter Finance IPO: Apply Or Avoid?

India Shelter Finance Corp., a retail-focused affordable housing finance company, is set to open its initial public offering to raise around Rs 1,200 crore.

The maiden offering, in the price band of Rs 469-Rs 493 per share, opens on Dec. 13 and closes on Dec. 15.

The public issue is a combination of fresh issue of 16,227,181 shares for Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 81,13,590 shares aggregating to Rs 400 crore.

Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd., Madison India Opportunities IV, MIO Starrock, Nexus Ventures III Ltd., and Nexus Opportunity Fund II Ltd. are among those offering shares in the OFS.

The company aims to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending and general corporate purposes.

Valuation Metric

On the valuation front, the issue is valued at a P/BV (price-to-book value) of 3.2 times on the upper price band, with an implied market capitalisation of Rs 5,277.6 crore.