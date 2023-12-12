India Shelter Finance IPO: All You Need To Know

India Shelter Finance Corp. is set to launch its initial public offering, with the aim to raise Rs 1,200 crore.

The IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. While the fresh issue will comprise 1.62 crore shares for Rs 800 crore, the OFS will have 0.81 crore shares for Rs 400 crore.

The IPO will open on Dec. 13 and close on Dec. 15.