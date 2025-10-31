India Is The 'Dumbest IPO Market', Says Shankar Sharma Amid Lenskart Valuation Debate

Veteran investor Shankar Sharma, Founder of GQuant Investech, minced no words while talking about the Initial Public Offering (IPO) market, labelling India's IPO market as the "dumbest in the history of IPO markets", driven by "dumb money" from retail investors.

His comments came as eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions garnered a blockbuster response for its upcoming IPO, receiving bids of around Rs 68,000 crore from its anchor investors on Thursday. The anchor book saw participation from around 70 marquee investors.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Sharma argued that a "beautiful little game" is being played on small investors using psychological tactics like "anchoring bias." He dismissed the presence of noted anchor investors and pre-IPO marquee names as a strategy to build hype and justify valuations that "cannot be justified at any metric."

"This is all a nice little game of anchoring bias", Sharma said, "If you look at it rationally, the whole point is using anchor books, or using marquee investors pre IPOs, using big names as we have seen in the past, you can get so much in India because there is so much dumb money," he added.

Calling the IPO as "dumb" Sharma launched a scathing attack saying, "India is the dumbest IPO market that has existed in the history of IPO markets. There are so many billions of money flowing in from retail investors. You have to be out there as a merchant banker exploiting that."