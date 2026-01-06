India Can Be A Global Destination For IPOs: Sanjeev Bikhchandani Bets Big On Startup IPOs For 2026

The venture capital outlook in India for 2026 remain strong and robust as exit environments have opened in the backdrop of improved earnings and India's strong economic growth. According to India's leading venture capital investors, the ecosystem seems positive for VCs to make exits in the near-term which will ensure the flow of startup IPOs continue in 2026.

According to Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge India Ltd, one of the big issues in India was that VCs were not getting exits. ''In India, strategic sales don't happen at the kind of valuation that make VC investors happy and IPOs were not happening earlier.''

However, post the Zomato IPO, India has seen a steady number of startup IPOs. ''Last year was a very good year for IPOs and many of them were new-age companies. I believe the IPO pipeline remains robust,'' said Bikhchandani in an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit on Jan. 6, 2025.