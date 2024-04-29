Indegene Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 430-452 Per Share

The company provides solutions that enable biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies to develop products, launch them in the market, and drive sales through their life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern manner.

The portfolio of solutions covers all aspects of the commercial, medical, regulatory and R&D operations of life sciences companies.

The technological expertise primarily involves converting unstructured clinical data and information into structured content and analytics-ready data sets. Using such data sets, they can create scientific, medical and promotional content, accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials, and deliver personalised omnichannel experiences to physicians and patients.