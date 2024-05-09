Indegene IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Application Status
Indegene Limited is scheduled to finalise the basis of the allotment of its shares on Thursday, May 09.
Indegene IPO saw a good response with an overall subscription of 69.91 times on the last day of bidding.
The overall subscription breakdown is as follows (as of 7 PM on Wednesday):
Institutional investors subscribed 197.55 times
Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed 55.07 times
Retail investors subscribed 7.95 times
Employee Reserved category subscribed 6.48 times.
The IPO was subscribed 7.35 times on the second day and 1.67 times on the first day.
The bidding period for the IPO ended on May 8. Indegene IPO is a book built issue of Rs 1,841.76 crore and is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale of 2.39 crore shares by the existing shareholders. Investors had the chance to buy shares at a price ranging from Rs 430 to Rs 452 per share. The minimum application lot size is 33 shares.
The allotment for the Indegene IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, May 9.
Investors can check the Indegene IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar for IPO, and on BSE website.
How to check Indegene IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "Indegene Limited" from the company drop-down list on the Public Issues page.
Enter your PAN number, application number, DP Client ID or Account Number/IFSC.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Indegene IPO allotment status on BSE website
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Indegene Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Indegene IPO Listing Date
The shares of Indegene Limited are scheduled to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, May 13.
Indegene IPO Final Subscription Details
Subscription Day 3:
Total Subscription: 69.91 times.
Institutional investors: 197.55 times.
Non-institutional investors: 55.07 times.
Retail investors: 7.95 times.
Employee Reserved: 6.48 times.
Subscription Day 2:
Total Subscription: 7.35 times.
Institutional investors: 5.59 times.
Non-institutional investors: 18.03 times.
Retail investors: 3.82 times.
Employee Reserved: 3.18 times.
Subscription Day 1:
Total Subscription: 1.67 times.
Institutional investors: 0.05 times or 5%.
Non-institutional investors: 4.14 times.
Retail investors: 1.50 times.
Employee Reserved: 1.31 times.
Indegene IPO Timeline & Issue Details (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, May 6.
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, May 8.
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, May 9.
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, May 10.
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, May 10.
Listing Date: Monday, May 13.
Issue price: Rs 430–452 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 760 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 1,081.8 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 1,841.8 crore.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Lot size: 33 shares or multiples thereof.
About Indegene Limited
The company provides digital-led commercialisation services for the life sciences industry, including biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies, that assist them with drug development and clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance and complaint management, and the sales and marketing of their products.
The company's services can be divided into the following categories:
Omnichannel Activation
Enterprise Commercial Solutions
Enterprise Medical Solutions
Enterprise Clinical Solutions and Consulting Services