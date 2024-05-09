Indegene IPO Allotment: Follow These Steps To Check Application Status

Indegene IPO saw a good response with an overall subscription of 69.91 times on the last day of bidding.

The overall subscription breakdown is as follows (as of 7 PM on Wednesday):

Institutional investors subscribed 197.55 times

Non-institutional investors (NII) subscribed 55.07 times

Retail investors subscribed 7.95 times

Employee Reserved category subscribed 6.48 times.

The IPO was subscribed 7.35 times on the second day and 1.67 times on the first day.

The bidding period for the IPO ended on May 8. Indegene IPO is a book built issue of Rs 1,841.76 crore and is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 760 crore and an offer for sale of 2.39 crore shares by the existing shareholders. Investors had the chance to buy shares at a price ranging from Rs 430 to Rs 452 per share. The minimum application lot size is 33 shares.

The allotment for the Indegene IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, May 9.