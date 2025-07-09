ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Promoter To Sell Shares Worth Rs 10,300 Crore
Prudential Corp. has offered to sell over 1.76 crore equity shares via the IPO.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. filed draft papers with the Indian capital markets regulator, SEBI, for an initial public offering of shares held by the UK promoter on late Tuesday.
Prudential Corp. has offered to sell over 1.76 crore equity shares via the IPO. The face value of the share is Rs 1. There is no fresh issue component and all the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling promoter.
The offering could raise as much as $1.2 billion or around Rs 10,300 crore and value the company at around $12 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. The IPO could be the country’s second-biggest offering this year behind HDB Financial Services.
ICICI Bank Ltd. owns 51%, while its UK partner has 49%.
BofA Securities India Ltd., Citigroup, SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are among the 18 managers for the deal.
About ICICI Prudential AMC
The company is India's largest asset manager in India in terms of assets managed under active mutual fund schemes, equity and equity-oriented schemes and for domestic non-corporate discretionary portfolio management service, as per the draft red herring prospectus.
It has a market share of 13.3% as of March 31, and 1.45 crore individual investors.
ICICI Prudential AMC reported a net profit of Rs 2,651 crore in fiscal 2025 and Rs 2,050 crore the previous year. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,977 crore from Rs 3,758 crore.