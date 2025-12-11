ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Anchor Book Raises Rs 3,000 Crore From Temasek, Capital Group, Others
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. on Thursday raised Rs 3,022 crore in the pre-IPO anchor round, drawing interest from well-known foreign and domestic institutions.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. on Thursday raised Rs 3,022 crore in the pre-IPO anchor round, drawing interest from well-known foreign and domestic institutions.
The company allocated 1.4 crore shares to nearly 150 anchor investors at the IPO price of Rs 2,165. Out of the total allocation, 33% went to 27 domestic mutual funds and 12% to 13 insurance companies.
Life Insurance Corporation of India secured the largest single chunk at 5.63% of the anchor portion for Rs 170 crore. Capital Group picked up 5.6% of the anchor book for Rs 168 crore.
Government of Singapore and Temasek affiliate Aranda Investments invested Rs 144 crore each.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO
The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 10,602.65 crore. It comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.9 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165 per share.
There is no fresh issue component and all the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling promoter UK-based Prudential Corp.
The issue will open on Dec. 12 and close on Dec. 16 and the stock will list on Dec. 19.
ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is set to be the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., and LG Electronics India Ltd.
The company is India's largest asset manager in terms of assets managed under active mutual fund schemes, equity and equity-oriented schemes and for domestic non-corporate discretionary portfolio management service, as per the draft red herring prospectus.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.