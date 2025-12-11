ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: Anchor Book Raises Rs 3,000 Crore From Temasek, Capital Group, Others

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. on Thursday raised Rs 3,022 crore in the pre-IPO anchor round, drawing interest from well-known foreign and domestic institutions.

The company allocated 1.4 crore shares to nearly 150 anchor investors at the IPO price of Rs 2,165. Out of the total allocation, 33% went to 27 domestic mutual funds and 12% to 13 insurance companies.

Life Insurance Corporation of India secured the largest single chunk at 5.63% of the anchor portion for Rs 170 crore. Capital Group picked up 5.6% of the anchor book for Rs 168 crore.

Government of Singapore and Temasek affiliate Aranda Investments invested Rs 144 crore each.