IBL Finance IPO Allotment To Be Out Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares of IBL Finance Limited will be finalised on Friday, January 12, 2024.
IBL Finance Limited recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on January 11, 2024. It offered a fixed price issue of Rs 33.41 crore through an entirely fresh issue of 65.5 lakh shares. The IPO, priced at Rs 51 per share, had a three-day subscription window from January 9-11. On the final day, the IPO was subscribed 24.03 times by retail investors, 11.13 times in the non-institutional investor category, and a total of 17.95 times overall.
The allotment for the IBL Finance IPO will be finalised on Friday, January 12, 2024.
Investors can check the allotment status for IBL Finance IPO on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
IBL Finance IPO allotment status: How to check
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "IBL Finance Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
IBL Finance IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
IBL Finance IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024
IPO Close Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024
Basis of Allotment: Friday, January 12, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, January 15, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, January 15, 2024
Listing Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2024
IBL Finance IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 6,550,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 33.41 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 51 per share
Lot size: 2,000 shares
Issue Type: Fixed Price Issue IPO
About IBL Finance Limited
Incorporated in August 2017, IBL Finance Limited is a fintech company that makes borrowing easy and fast through its mobile app, IBL Instant Personal Loan. Through a completely digital process, the company offers instant personal loans of up to Rs 50,000. As of March 31, 2023, the company has approved 1,63,282 loans totalling Rs 7,105.44 lakh. In 2023 alone, the app recorded 381,156 logins, with an average of 27,969 active users each month. Currently, IBL Finance has seven branches in key cities of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The company's cutting-edge underwriting algorithms analyse data from various sources, generating a comprehensive credit report with over 500 data points to simplify the lending process for its customers.