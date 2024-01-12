IBL Finance IPO Allotment To Be Out Today: How To Check Allotment Status

IBL Finance Limited recently concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription period on January 11, 2024. It offered a fixed price issue of Rs 33.41 crore through an entirely fresh issue of 65.5 lakh shares. The IPO, priced at Rs 51 per share, had a three-day subscription window from January 9-11. On the final day, the IPO was subscribed 24.03 times by retail investors, 11.13 times in the non-institutional investor category, and a total of 17.95 times overall.

The allotment for the IBL Finance IPO will be finalised on Friday, January 12, 2024.