Hyundai India IPO: A Look At The Primary Business Health

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 1,865-1,960 apiece on Tuesday.

The carmaker is looking to raise up to Rs 27,870 crore through the offering—touted to be India's largest. The pure offer-for-sale, will see the South Korean parent company offload 14.2 crore shares.

The shares which are part of the issue represent 17.5% stake at a face value of Rs 10 each, based on the draft red-herring prospectus submitted to SEBI in June. Notably, the parent will not issue new shares in this IPO.

Hyundai's primary business segment is passenger vehicles, offering a diverse range that includes compact cars, sedans, SUVs, and luxury models. Some of its popular offerings feature the Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Verna.

Domestic passenger vehicle industry is an oligopolistic market with few players dominating the entire industry, according to the company.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. leads the passenger vehicle industry in terms of domestic sales volumes. Hyundai Motor India is the second largest contributor to the domestic sales, followed by Tata Motors Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. These four players together contribute approximately 80% of the market.