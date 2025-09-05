Hy-Tech Engineers Applies For IPO — Check Details

Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd. on Friday filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The company is set to raise a fresh offer worth Rs 70 crore.

Hemant Tukaram Mondkar and Surekha Hemant Mondkar are the two promoters selling a stake in Hy-Tech Engineers, as part of an offer for sale.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE. Details regarding IPO price band, bidding period, etc., will be announced after the SEBI approves the offer.

The proceeds from the fresh issue of up to Rs 32 crore will be used to procure machinery and equipment for expansion at Shirwal Unit, Kavathe Unit, and Pithampur Unit-I.

The company will also utilise Rs 18 crore for repayment of outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes. As on July 31, 2025 the company's total fund-based and non-fund-based outstanding borrowings amounted to Rs 34 crore and Rs 8.2 crore, respectively.