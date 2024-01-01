HRH Next Services IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment for the HRH Next Services IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.
The subscription period for the HRH Next Services IPO concluded on Friday. On the final day of subscription, December 29, the IPO witnessed significant interest. The NII (Non-Institutional Investors) subscribed 66.91 times, Retail investors subscribed 63.61 times, with an overall subscription of 66.29 times. Priced at Rs 36 per share, the IPO aimed to raise Rs 9.57 crores through a fresh issue of 26.58 lakh shares.
Investors can check HRH Next Services IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Cameo Corporate Services Limited.
How to check HRH Next Services IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services Limited
Visit the Cameo Corporate Services Limited IPO website: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/
Select "HRH Next Services Limited" from the drop-down list on the IPO Allotment Status page.
Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective number in the provided field.
Fill in the captcha code as shown.
Click on the "Submit" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
HRH Next Services IPO Listing Date
HRH Next Services IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
HRH Next Services IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: December 27, 2023
IPO Close Date: December 29, 2023
Basis of Allotment: January 1, 2024
Initiation of Refunds: January 2, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat: January 2, 2024
Listing Date: January 3, 2024
HRH Next Services IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 2,658,000 shares (Rs 9.57 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Price: Rs 36 per share
Lot Size: 3000 Shares
About HRH Next Services Limited
Founded in February 2007, HRH Next Services Limited is a leading business process outsourcing provider offering chat, backend, voice, and email support services. Serving diverse industries such as telecom, foodtech, autotech, e-commerce, fintech, education, healthcare, government, and banking, the company is renowned for its Inbound and Outbound Voice Processes.
Certified with ISO 9001:2015 for quality management and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security management, HRH Next boasts a team of 284 employees handling day-to-day operations, administrative tasks, legal matters, marketing, and accounting functions as of November 30, 2023. With a commitment to excellence, HRH Next Services Limited remains a trusted partner in the business process outsourcing landscape.