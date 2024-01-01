HRH Next Services IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for the HRH Next Services IPO concluded on Friday. On the final day of subscription, December 29, the IPO witnessed significant interest. The NII (Non-Institutional Investors) subscribed 66.91 times, Retail investors subscribed 63.61 times, with an overall subscription of 66.29 times. Priced at Rs 36 per share, the IPO aimed to raise Rs 9.57 crores through a fresh issue of 26.58 lakh shares.

The allotment for the HRH Next Services IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 1, 2024.