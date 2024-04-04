How To Check Yash Optics & Lens IPO Allotment Status
Yash Optics & Lens IPO which saw an overall subscription of 42.17 times on the last of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows: Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 19.88 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 85.27 times, and retail investors subscribed 32.46 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
Yash Optics & Lens offered 65.62 lakh shares for sale, raising Rs 53.15 crore. The price range for each share was between Rs 75 to Rs 81. To apply for shares, investors had to buy at least 1600 shares.
The allotment for the Yash Optics & Lens IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, April 4.
Investors can check the Yash Optics & Lens IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
How to check Yash Optics & Lens IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Yash Optics & Lens Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, that could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary Id.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Yash Optics & Lens IPO Listing Date
The shares of Yash Optics & Lens Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, April 8.
Yash Optics & Lens IPO Timeline (Tentative Scheduled)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, March 27
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, April 3
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, April 4
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, April 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, April 5
Listing Date: Monday, April 8