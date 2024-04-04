How To Check Yash Optics & Lens IPO Allotment Status

Yash Optics & Lens IPO which saw an overall subscription of 42.17 times on the last of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows: Qualified institutions (QIB) subscribed 19.88 times, non-institutional buyers (NII) subscribed 85.27 times, and retail investors subscribed 32.46 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

Yash Optics & Lens offered 65.62 lakh shares for sale, raising Rs 53.15 crore. The price range for each share was between Rs 75 to Rs 81. To apply for shares, investors had to buy at least 1600 shares.

The allotment for the Yash Optics & Lens IPO is expected to be finalised on Thursday, April 4.