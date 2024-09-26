How To Check WOL 3D IPO Share Allotment Status; Check Latest GMP

The initial public offering of WOL 3D received a fantastic response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 373.86 times on Wednesday. The demand was led by non-institutional investors and retail investors.

The allotment for WOL 3D IPO is expected to be finalised by Thursday, September 26. Shares of WOL 3D Limited will be listed on the NSE SME (Emerge) on Monday, September 30.

Investors who applied for the SME issue of WOL 3D limited can check the share allotment status on Bigshare Services once the allotment is finalised.