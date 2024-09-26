How To Check WOL 3D IPO Share Allotment Status; Check Latest GMP
The allotment for WOL 3D IPO is expected to be finalised by Thursday, September 26. Shares of WOL 3D Limited will be listed on the NSE SME (Emerge) on Monday, September 30.
The initial public offering of WOL 3D received a fantastic response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 373.86 times on Wednesday. The demand was led by non-institutional investors and retail investors.
Investors who applied for the SME issue of WOL 3D limited can check the share allotment status on Bigshare Services once the allotment is finalised.
How to check WOL 3D IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'WOL 3D Limited' from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
WOL 3D IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of WOL 3D Limited is Rs 85 as of 8:24 a.m. on September 26, implying a 56.67% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 235 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
WOL 3D IPO Final Day Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 373.86 times on Wednesday
Qualified institutions: 101.24 times
Non-institutional buyers: 748.81 times
Retail investors: 368.47 times
About WOL 3D IPO
The SME IPO comprises a fresh issue of 14.52 lakh shares worth Rs 21.78 crore and an offer-for-sale component of 2.52 lakh shares aggregating Rs 3.78 crore. WOL 3D IPO price band had been fixed at Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. Retail investors had to buy at least 1,000 shares in a lot, totalling a minimum investment of Rs 1,50,000 at the upper end of the price band.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 17,04,000 shares offered - 18.96% were reserved for QIB, 14.26% for NII, 33.22% for RII and 28.4% for Anchor investors.
The registrar for the WOL 3D IPO is BigShare Services Pvt. Ltd., while Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager. Hem Finlease is the market maker of the issue.
WOL 3D (India) Ltd. Business
WOL (World Of Lilliputs) 3D (India) Ltd. provides 3D printing solutions to enable easier prototyping. Sectors such as manufacturing, education, engineering, architecture, interior designing, fashion designing and more use their services.
The company aims to bridge the gap between ideation and manufacturing by providing high-quality and cost-effective 3D Printing solutions with cutting-edge technology.