Vision Infra Equipment IPO Allotment Today; Here's How To Check Allotment Status

The initial public offering of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd. received a positive response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Tuesday, was subscribed 68.14 times, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The Rs 106.21 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 29,48,00,000 shares against 43,26,400 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The category for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) received 180.39 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 60.94 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 24.14 times subscription.

The SME IPO was subscribed 3.10 times on day two of the subscription on Monday. It was subscribed 2.08 times on September 6, the first day of subscription.

The Pune-based firm's IPO will be listed on NSE's SME platform Emerge on September 13.

Last week, the company said it raised Rs 30.21 crore from anchor investors. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 65.16 lakh shares. The company fixed a price band of Rs 155-163 per share.

The allotment for Vision Infra Equipment Solutions SME IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 11. Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.