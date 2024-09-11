Vision Infra Equipment IPO Allotment Today; Here's How To Check Allotment Status
The Pune-based firm's IPO will be listed on NSE's SME platform Emerge.
The initial public offering of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Ltd. received a positive response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Tuesday, was subscribed 68.14 times, led by demand from non-institutional investors.
The Rs 106.21 crore initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 29,48,00,000 shares against 43,26,400 shares for offer, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The category for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) received 180.39 times subscription while the part for qualified institutional buyers subscribed 60.94 times. Also, the retail individual investors portion got 24.14 times subscription.
The SME IPO was subscribed 3.10 times on day two of the subscription on Monday. It was subscribed 2.08 times on September 6, the first day of subscription.
The Pune-based firm's IPO will be listed on NSE's SME platform Emerge on September 13.
Last week, the company said it raised Rs 30.21 crore from anchor investors. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 65.16 lakh shares. The company fixed a price band of Rs 155-163 per share.
The allotment for Vision Infra Equipment Solutions SME IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 11. Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
How To Check Vision Infra Equipment IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime
Visit the Link Intime India website.
Select the company name 'Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the four options: PAN, Application number, DP/Client ID, Account number/IFSC.
Provide the relevant details of the selected option.
Click on the 'Search' button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Vision Infra Equipment IPO Details
Proceeds from the public issue will be utilised towards funding the capital expenditure towards the purchase of additional equipment, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Founded in 2015, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions provides services in the fields of airports, smart cities, irrigation, buildings and factories, mining, railroads, etc.
The company has a large fleet of major original equipment manufacturers like Wirtgen, Case, Luigong, Komatsu, Bharat Benz, Eicher Motors and Caterpillar, which is rented out to infra companies like L&T, Ashoka Buildcon, Afcons Infra, NCC, GMR Infraprojects and Tata Projects Ltd.
As of March 31, 2024, the company owns a fleet of 395 road construction equipment.