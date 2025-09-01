How To Check Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status — Find Latest GMP, Listing Date
The latest GMP for the Vikran Engineering IPO was Rs 6 on September 1.
The share allotment status for the Vikran Engineering IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, September 1. The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikran Engineering Ltd. was subscribed 23.59 times.
According to NSE data, Vikran Engineering IPO received bids for more than 138.59 crore shares against 5.87 crore shares on offer on its final day of subscription.
Investors who applied for Vikran Engineering shares can check their allotment status online through the BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services.
How To Check Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status on NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’.
From the dropdown menu, choose the company symbol "VIKRAN".
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click Submit to view your allotment details.
How To Check Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status on BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose "Vikran Engineering Ltd."
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status on Bigshare Services
Go to the Bigshare Services IPO allotment page here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html.
Choose any one of the three available servers.
From the company dropdown, select "Vikran Engineering Ltd."
Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search to view your allotment status.
Vikran Engineering IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Vikran Engineering IPO stood at Rs 6 at 8:30 a.m. on September 1. According to the current GMP, shares of Vikran Engineering Ltd. are expected to be listed at Rs 103 apiece at a premium of 6.19% over the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Vikran Engineering IPO Listing Date
Shares of Vikran Engineering Ltd. will be listed on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, September 3.
The company is expected to transfer shares to the Demat accounts and initiate refunds on September 2.
Vikran Engineering IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 772 crore, comprising a fresh issuance of 7.43 crore shares, amounting to Rs 721 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 53 lakh shares, worth Rs 51 crore. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.