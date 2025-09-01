How To Check Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status — Find Latest GMP, Listing Date

The share allotment status for the Vikran Engineering IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, September 1. The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikran Engineering Ltd. was subscribed 23.59 times.

According to NSE data, Vikran Engineering IPO received bids for more than 138.59 crore shares against 5.87 crore shares on offer on its final day of subscription.

Investors who applied for Vikran Engineering shares can check their allotment status online through the BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services.