How To Check Vidya Wires IPO Allotment Status On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime India
The share allotment status for the Vidya Wires IPO will be finalised today.
The allotment for the Vidya Wires IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 10.
According to BSE, investors bid for 1,15,23,55,104 shares against the 4,33,34,009 on offer, subscribing 26.59 times on the final day of subscription.
Investors can check the Vidya Wires IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
The Vidya Wires IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 300.01 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares, amounting to Rs 274 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 50 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 26.01 crore.
The company had fixed the IPO price band at Rs 48 to Rs 52 per share. Retail investors needed to apply for at least one lot of 14,976 per application, based on the upper band of the issue price. The small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) had to apply for a minimum of 14 lots, aggregating to an investment of Rs 2,09,664.
MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the issue registrar, while Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book running lead manager.
How To Check Vidya Wires IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Vidya Wires Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Vidya Wires IPO Allotment Status On NSE Website
Go to the official NSE website at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select the issue type as 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'.
Choose "VIDYAWIRES" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the 'Submit' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Vidya Wires IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the MUFG Intime website - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select "Vidya Wires Ltd." from the compnay name dropdown list.
Choose your preferred search method – Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC.
Enter the relevant details as per your selection.
Complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Vidya Wires IPO - Use Of Proceeds
Vidya Wires has proposed allocating Rs 140 crore from the IPO funds towards capital expenditure for setting up a new project under its subsidiary. The remaining IPO proceeds will be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
About Vidya Wires
Vidya Wires Ltd., incorporated in 1981, is a producer of aluminium and copper wires. It specialises in winding and conductivity products for various industries. Its products include precision-engineered wires, copper strips, conductors, busbars, specialised winding wires, PV ribbons and aluminium paper-covered strips.
In FY 2024-25, the company’s total income stood at Rs 1,491.45 crore, compared to Rs 1,188.49 crore in the preceding financial year. Its net profit surged to Rs 40.87 crore in FY25 up from Rs 25.68 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.