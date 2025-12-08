How To Check Vidya Wires IPO Allotment Status On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime India

The allotment for the Vidya Wires IPO will be finalised on Monday, and the company's shares will debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 10.

According to BSE, investors bid for 1,15,23,55,104 shares against the 4,33,34,009 on offer, subscribing 26.59 times on the final day of subscription.

Investors can check the Vidya Wires IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

The Vidya Wires IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 300.01 crore. The mainboard issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares, amounting to Rs 274 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 50 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 26.01 crore.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at Rs 48 to Rs 52 per share. Retail investors needed to apply for at least one lot of 14,976 per application, based on the upper band of the issue price. The small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) had to apply for a minimum of 14 lots, aggregating to an investment of Rs 2,09,664.

MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the issue registrar, while Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. is the book running lead manager.