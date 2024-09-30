How To Check Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP Today
The initial public offering of Unilex Colours and Chemicals received a strong response from investors as the issue was subscribed 35.03 times on Friday. The SME IPO is a book-built issue amounting to Rs 31.32 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 36 lakh shares. The bidding period started on September 25, and closed on September 27. The price band for this IPO was set between Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share.
The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on September 30, with the shares likely to be listed on the NSE SME on October 3.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Link Intime India.
How to check Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd
Visit the IPO allotment page on Link Intime India here.
Choose 'Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited' from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) of Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO was Rs 11 as of 10:00 p.m. on September 30, implying a 12.64% gain over the upper price band, according to Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 98 per share.
However, investors must note that GMP is highly speculative and may not always be a true indicator of how the stock performs.
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd Business & Financials
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd. specialises in manufacturing pigments, trading chemicals and producing food colours under its registered brand name Unilex.
The company caters to both domestic and international markets offering a diverse range of pigment solutions for various industries.
Unilex exports its products to countries including Vietnam, Brazil and the UAE. It offers packaging solutions such as multi-layer paper bags and jumbo bags
Unilex operates a 1,275 sq. meter manufacturing facility equipped with advanced machinery, including ball mills, reaction vessels, and drying systems.
Use of Proceeds
Unilex Colours and Chemicals intends to use the funds raised from the public issue to support its working capital needs and settlement of debts. Further, a portion of the money raised will be used for general corporate purposes.
Financials
Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd. revenue increased by 3.4%, reaching Rs 149.32 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 144.41 crore in FY23. The company's profit after tax grew by 23.94%, rising to Rs 6.16 crore in FY24 from Rs 4.97 crore in FY23.