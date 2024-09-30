How To Check Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP Today

The initial public offering of Unilex Colours and Chemicals received a strong response from investors as the issue was subscribed 35.03 times on Friday. The SME IPO is a book-built issue amounting to Rs 31.32 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 36 lakh shares. The bidding period started on September 25, and closed on September 27. The price band for this IPO was set between Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on September 30, with the shares likely to be listed on the NSE SME on October 3.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Link Intime India.